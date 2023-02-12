First lady to donate all compensation awarded in lawsuit against media outlet

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee decided to donate all 10 million won (US$7,887) that she was awarded in a lawsuit against a YouTube-based media outlet that disclosed phone conversations recorded without her consent, a presidential official said Sunday.

"We're discussing where and how to donate," the official said without providing further details.

Sources said she is considering donating for relief efforts in earthquake-devastated Turkey. Also under consideration is to donate to an anti-animal abuse organization.

On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court ordered the media outlet, Voice of Seoul, to pay her the money in compensation over its broadcasting of phone conversations that she had with one of its staffers.

The disclosure was made in January last year ahead of March's presidential election. Kim had filed for an injunction against the planned disclosure, but a court allowed the outlet to go ahead and broadcast most of the conversations.

Kim later filed a damages suit seeking 100 million won in compensation, claiming the conversations were recorded and edited without her consent. The media outlet claimed that the phone calls and their disclosure were part of legitimate news reporting.

The outlet has said it will appeal Friday's ruling.

