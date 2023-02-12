N.K. leader's daughter seen riding symbolic white horse

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state TV on Sunday aired footage of leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, Ju-ae, riding a white horse in an apparent display of her legitimacy as a descendant of the ruling family's "Paekdu bloodline."

In the footage on Korean Central Television, Ju-ae is seen mounted on a white horse during Wednesday's massive military parade staged in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the North's armed forces.

The white horse is symbolic of the Kim family, and leader Kim Jong-un was famously seen riding one on Mount Paekdu in October 2019, eight months after the Hanoi summit between Kim and then U.S. President Donald Trump broke down.

Meanwhile, U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Asia quoted sources as saying Saturday that North Korean authorities are forcing people named Ju-ae to change their names.

North Korea previously prohibited the use of the same name as all the former and current leaders -- Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un, the broadcaster said.



view larger image This image captured from Korean Central Television shows a child presumed to be North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, Ju-ae, mounted on a white house during a military parade in Pyongyang on Feb. 8, 2023. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)