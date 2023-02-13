Go to Contents
06:53 February 13, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Financially vulnerable people to fall first victim to high interest rates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public institutions found to have given out retirement pension even to fired executives (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ukraine war is 'proxy world war' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Public utility rates rising sharply; economic stimulus not helpful (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Personal secretary' ChatGPT opens up new world (Segye Times)
-- People in 30s, 40s spend half of income paying back debt (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says gov't has no right to collect taxes from people if it ignores illegalities at construction sites (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'More than 5,000 bodies buried' at cemetery in Kahramanmaras, Turkey (Hankyoreh)
-- High-risk rescue operations make miracle of rescuing survivor 130 hours after earthquake hit Turkey (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mysterious illegal wiring of 12 trillion won worth of virtual currencies to Hong Kong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- ChatGPT comes to rescue chipmakers as semiconductor industry is in deep down cycle (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 3 more rescued by Korean team in Turkey (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- China's reopening to boost Korea's economic growth for 2023: KITA (Korea Herald)
-- Miracle rescues as quake death toll tops 28,000 (Korea Times)
(END)

