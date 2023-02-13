Feb. 14



1910 -- Korean independence fighter An Jung-geun is sentenced to death for the assassination of Japanese Governor-General Hirobumi Ito in October of the preceding year.

1970 -- Thirty-nine passengers from a Korean Air aircraft hijacked by North Korea some two months earlier return to South Korea via the truce village of Panmunjom. North Korea still holds 12 crew members, including the pilot.

2003 -- President Kim Dae-jung makes a public statement admitting his administration helped arrange illegal loans to Hyundai for remittance to North Korea, believing expediting cooperation with the North is in the country's interest.

2004 -- South Korean film director Kim Ki-duk wins the best director award for "Samaria" (Samaritan Girl) at the 54th Berlin Film Festival.

2006 -- South Korea announces Ban Ki-moon, its foreign minister, will run for the election to replace U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

2012 -- Lee Maeng-hee, the eldest son of Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chull, files an inheritance suit against Lee Kun-hee, his younger brother and Samsung Electronics Co. chairman.

2014 -- South and North Korea hold high-level talks and agree to go ahead with reunions of separated families as scheduled, stop slandering each other, promote mutual understanding and trust, and hold more senior-level talks at a later date.

2017 -- South Korea announces that Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother, was killed a day earlier at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, by suspected North Korean agents. An investigation later finds that VX nerve agent was used to poison him to death.

2018 -- Randi Heesoo Griffin scores the first goal for the joint Korean women's ice hockey team at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The goal, which came in a 4-1 loss to Japan in the preliminary round at Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, is the first goal for Korean hockey in Olympic history.



