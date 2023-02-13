White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state TV on Sunday aired footage of a white horse apparently belonging to leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, Ju-ae, in an apparent display of her legitimacy as a descendant of the ruling family's "Paekdu bloodline."



In the footage on Korean Central Television, the white horse is seen during Wednesday's massive military parade staged in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the North's armed forces.



The broadcaster describes it as a horse "most loved" by the leader's "beloved" child.



The white horse is symbolic of the Kim family, and leader Kim Jong-un was famously seen riding one on Mount Paekdu in October 2019, eight months after the Hanoi summit between Kim and then U.S. President Donald Trump broke down.

Meanwhile, U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Asia quoted sources as saying Saturday that North Korean authorities are forcing people named Ju-ae to change their names.

North Korea previously prohibited the use of the same name as all the former and current leaders -- Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un, the broadcaster said.

