Exports up 12 pct during first 10 days of Feb.

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports increased 11.9 percent on-year in the first 10 days of February, data showed Monday, on the back of robust shipments of automobiles.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$17.6 billion in the Feb. 1-10 period, compared with $15.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports gained 16.9 percent on-year to $22.6 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.9 billion.

Outbound shipments of automobiles more than doubled over the period to reach $1.74 billion, the data showed.

In January, outbound shipments fell 16.6 percent on-year to reach $46.27 billion, following a 9.5 percent on-year fall the previous month. The country's exports fell for the fourth consecutive month in January for the first time since 2020.

The country also reported an all-time monthly high trade deficit of $12.69 billion in January, far higher than the previous record of $9.44 billion set in August last year.

It has suffered a trade deficit for 11 straight months.



view larger image Containers are stacked up at a quay in the southeastern port city of Busan, in this file photo taken Feb. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

