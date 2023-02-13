S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 7-month low as virus wanes

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit the lowest number in seven months on Monday, as the spread of the virus continues to slow.

The country reported 5,174 new infection cases, including 16 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,355,373, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest count marks the lowest since the 3,419 reported on June 27 last year. It is down by 676 from 5,847 logged last Monday.

South Korea added 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 33,747, the KDCA said.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 263, down from 268 logged last Friday.

On Jan. 30, South Korea removed the mandatory mask-wearing policy for most indoor spaces, except for public transportation, hospitals and a few others, in a major step toward post-pandemic normalcy.

Starting this week, children aged between six months and 4 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. They will get three Pfizer shots in eight-week intervals.



view larger image This photo shows a local pediatrician in Seoul with a notice informing people of the COVID-19 vaccination for children under age 4 on Feb. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)