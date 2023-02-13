The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's surface

SEOUL -- South Korea's unmanned space vehicle Danuri has sent its first-ever photos of the surface of the moon after starting orbiting Earth's natural satellite a month ago, the state space research center said Monday.

Danuri, which entered the selenocentric orbit on Dec. 27 after 145 days of traveling from Earth, has gone through test runs for about a month, starting from Jan. 2, to transform its system to the main operation mode from the traveling mode to carry out its mission on the moon.

-----------------

Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady

SEOUL -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) vowed Monday to realize an independent counsel investigation into allegations that first lady Kim Keon Hee was involved in stock manipulation.

Rep. Park Hong-keun made the pledge, denouncing last week's court ruling that acquitted financiers in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case allegedly involving the first lady, citing the expiration of the statute of limitations.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 7-month low as virus wanes

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit the lowest number in seven months on Monday, as the spread of the virus continues to slow.

The country reported 5,174 new infection cases, including 16 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,355,373, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



-----------------

Seoul shares down late Mon. morning ahead of key U.S. inflation data

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning, driven by tech losses, as caution prevails ahead of the release of the United States' crucial inflation data this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 22.02 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,447.71 as of 11:20 a.m.



-----------------

(LEAD) Exports up 12 pct during first 10 days of Feb. on more working days

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports increased 11.9 percent on-year in the first 10 days of February, data showed Monday, due to stronger shipments of automobiles and more working days.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$17.6 billion in the Feb. 1-10 period, compared with $15.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



-----------------

N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korea has "expanded and reorganized" many of its military units in accordance with new security situations, assigning operational combat missions to them, state media said Monday.

The report came after North Korea held a massive military parade last week to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA), displaying intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and other advanced weaponry, as well as new military units.



-----------------

Late actress Kang Soo-youn to be remembered in various events

SEOUL -- A wide variety of events are planned for late actress Kang Soo-youn to remember the iconic movie star ahead of the first anniversary of her death in May, an organizing committee said Monday.

Kang, who made a name for herself by winning prestigious film festivals, died of a cerebral hemorrhage in May 2022 at the age of 55.



-----------------

Hyundai Motor Group's EV sales volume tops 100,000 in U.S. in 8 years

SEOUL -- The U.S. sales volume of electric vehicles (EVs) of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has surpassed the 100,000 mark on a cumulative basis since its first EV launch in the world's largest economy eight years ago, industry data showed Monday.

The group's three brands -- Hyundai, Genesis and Kia -- had sold a total of 104,326 EVs in the United States as of end-January this year, according to the industry data. Hyundai first entered the U.S. EV market in October 2014 with the launch of the Kia Soul EV.



