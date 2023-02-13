Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Department Store

Hyundai Department Store swings to red in Q4

14:27 February 13, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 11.8 billion won (US$9.3 million), turning from a profit of 66.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 68.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 94.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 43.8 percent to 1.58 trillion won.

The operating profit was 32.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK