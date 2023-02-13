CJ Cheiljedang Q4 net profit down 62 pct to 76.3 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 76.3 billion won (US$59.7 million), down 62 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 1.7 percent on-year to 240.6 billion won. Sales increased 9 percent to 7.57 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 93.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

