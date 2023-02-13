Music industry sends donations to help quake victims in Turkey, Syria

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The K-pop industry joined international efforts Monday to help Turkey and Syria recover from the deadly earthquakes.

Hybe, the parent company of K-pop superstars BTS' label, has donated 500 million won (US$391,634) to Save the Children, a leading international relief group for children, to help the people hit by the recent quakes in the two countries, according to the relief group.

At least 33,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.



"Since we're a company that has grown with interest and affection for the entertainment industry sent from all over the world, we have come to join relief activities to help support the rapid recovery of the affected areas that people around the world desire," the South Korean company was quoted as saying in a press release.

The donation will be used to provide winter supplies for children, such as blankets and clothing, as well as water, food, medical supplies, sanitary kits and building temporary shelters for child protection, the relief group added.

SM Entertainment, also a K-pop powerhouse, said it has donated 200 million won to Hope Bridge, a disaster relief organization in South Korea, for its project to help the victims in Turkey and Syria.

The money will be used to buy relief supplies and reconstruct the affected areas, according to the agency.



"We express our condolences to all of those who lost their family and home in an instant," Lee Sung-soo and Tak Young-joon, co-CEOs of the company, said. "SM wants to be with them on their way to overcome the damage."

South Korea's hip-hop artist couple Yoon Mi-rae and Tiger JK as well as singer Bibi have also delivered 20 million won each to Doctors Without Borders, an international medical aid organization through Naver Happy Bean.



