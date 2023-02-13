Go to Contents
HMM's 2022 net spikes 89 pct on brisk sales

17:00 February 13, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- HMM Co., South Korea's top container shipper, said Monday its 2022 earnings jumped nearly 89 percent from a year earlier on the back of resilient sales.

Consolidated net profit came to 10.07 trillion won (US$7.9 billion) last year, up 88.6 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales surged 35 percent on-year to 18.59 trillion won, with operating profit also soaring 35 percent to 9.95 trillion won.

Shares in HMM ended 2.51 percent down at 21,400 won on the Seoul bourse Monday, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.69 percent drop. The earnings report was released after the market closed.

(END)

