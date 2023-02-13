'Avatar 2' becomes 2nd-highest-grossing movie in S. Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" has become the second-highest-grossing movie of all time in South Korea, overtaking "The Admiral: Roaring Currents," the Walt Disney Company Korea said Monday.

The sequel to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi flick "Avatar" has raked in 136.1 billion won (US$106 million) in Asia's fourth-biggest economy since its release on Dec. 14, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

"The Admiral: Roaring Currents" posted 135.7 billion won in sales. "Extreme Job" maintains its leading status with sales of 139.6 billion won.

The original "Avatar" posted 128.4 billion won in domestic ticket sales in 2009 and still remains the most-viewed foreign movie released here in terms of the audience number with 13.6 million admissions.

The Avatar sequel had marked 10.67 million admissions as of Monday after topping 10 million admissions on Jan. 24. In the country with a population of some 50 million, films that sell more than 10 million tickets are considered huge successes.

view larger image In this file photo, posters of "Avatar: The Way of Water" are displayed at a Seoul theater on Jan. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

