Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Seventeen #The8 #injury

Seventeen's The8 sustains collarbone fracture

08:03 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The8, a member of the popular boy group Seventeen, has fractured his left collarbone, the group's management agency said Tuesday.

He was advised by doctors to wear a fracture brace and keep from moving excessively until he recovers, according to Pledis Entertainment.

"We'll manage his future schedule flexibly, putting top priority on his recovery," it said.

But he will attend an upcoming autograph signing event and a meet and greet with Chinese fans as planned wearing the brace, according to the agency.

It did not say how he got the injury.

view larger image The8 of K-pop boy group Seventeen (Yonhap)

The8 of K-pop boy group Seventeen (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK