Leaner and meaner, Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong ready to attack fastballs in Year 3

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- In his second major league season in 2022, San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong was named a finalist for the National League Gold Glove at shortstop. He didn't win the big prize but earned wide acclaim as one of the game's top defenders.

And for Year 3, Kim would like his hitting to catch up to his fielding. To that end, Kim has changed both his body and his swing.



"I've cut down on some fat and added muscle, and I've also simplified my swing," Kim told Yonhap News Agency at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday on his way to the Padres' spring training camp in Peoria, Arizona.

"In the new season, I'd like to put up better offensive numbers than last year," Kim added. "If I can play on a regular basis, I should be able to meet my goals,"

Kim had spent most of his winter back home in South Korea, and then arrived in Los Angeles on Jan. 27 for more individual work. Kim will report to San Diego's camp Tuesday and then join the South Korean national team in March for the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Kim had been one of the top-hitting shortstops in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) for seven years before signing with the Padres, hitting at least 20 home runs in four of his six full seasons and finishing with 19 in two others.

Kim has yet to hit for much power in San Diego, with 19 home runs in total over his first two years and a combined slugging percentage of .372.



Much like other South Korean hitters who'd jumped to the majors before him, Kim has struggled against big league fastballs. In 2021, Kim batted only .155 and slugged .299 against four-seam fastballs, per Statcast. He improved those numbers to .214 and .370 last year, but still down from his season batting average of .251 and slugging percentage of .383.

Hitters typically face fastballs more than any other pitch types, and it stands to reason that if Kim can attack those heaters batter, his overall numbers will improve, too.

"I am satisfied with my progress so far," Kim said. "I am ready to do whatever the team asks me to do."

Kim was San Diego's primary shortstop last year, as the incumbent star Fernando Tatis Jr. missed the entire season with injury and then a doping ban. With Tatis returning this year and the Padres having signed All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the offseason, Kim will likely shift over to second base. He played 21 games there in 2021 but none last year.



"For now, I am thinking about playing both second base and third base," said Kim, who played 24 games at the hot corner last year to spell Manny Machado. "I feel confident going into training camp."

South Korea will open its pre-WBC camp in Tucson, Arizona, this week, about a two-hour drive south of Peoria. But Kim won't get to see his countrymen until early next month due to his club commitments.

Kim said national team manager Lee Kang-chul had told him to get ready to jump into game action by early March, with South Korea set to play exhibition games on March 6 and 7 in Osaka before its first WBC game on March 9 in Tokyo.

"After I get a few spring training games under the belt and join the national team, I should have no problem," Kim said. "It would have been nice if I could join the national team early. But we have some new players (on the Padres) this year and we have to learn some new rules, too."



