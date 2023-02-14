Go to Contents
Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

09:23 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday on overnight Wall Street gains ahead of the release of the United States' key inflation data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.25 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,476.95 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

U.S. stocks rallied after a New York Federal Reserve consumer survey showing Americans lowered their expectations for future income gains suggested that consumer price data due out Tuesday (local time) might come in better shape than previously feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.11 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.48 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.14 percent.

In Seoul, most top-cap shares opened higher across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.43 percent, and chip giant SK hynix added 2.54 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.34 percent, and Samsung SDI climbed 1.66 percent.

Major bio shares also gained ground, with Samsung Biologics inching up 0.12 percent and Celltrion adding 0.43 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 2.33 percent, and its affiliate Kia increased 0.09 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,272 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.3 won from the previous session's close.

