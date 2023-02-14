Hanjin establishes Indonesia subsidiary to strengthen logistics biz

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Transportation Co. said Tuesday it converted its representative office in Indonesia's Jakarta into a corporation last month, as the logistics company tries to diversify its business portfolio amid Indonesia's growing e-commerce market.

With the transition, the logistics company plans to expand its businesses by 2025, including warehousing, truck delivery and e-commerce logistics services.

Before the conversion, Hanjin's office in Indonesia mainly focused on sea and air forwarding services of international freight.

The move came as Indonesia's e-commerce market has rapidly grown in recent years and more South Korean companies are trying to enter the archipelago country, a Hanjin official said.

Hanjin aims to secure new clients in the country and offer cross boarder trading services in partnership with other Hanjin subsidiaries in Southeast Asia, it said.

Hanjin has four subsidiaries in Southeast Asia, including Myanmar, Vietnam and Cambodia, and representative offices in Thailand and Singapore.



view larger image Officials from Hanjin Transportation Co. and PT Multi Bina Pura International, an Indonesian logistics company, pose for a photo in front of the container yard of the Indonesian company on Feb. 14, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)