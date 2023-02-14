Go to Contents
E-Mart Q4 net income up 122.3 pct to 148.7 bln won

13:07 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 148.7 billion won (US$117.2 million), up 122.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 22.3 billion won, down 71.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9 percent to 7.47 trillion won.

The operating profit was 57.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
