Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #POSCO Holdings #Aussie resource firm

POSCO Holdings signs MOU with Aussie firm for lithium project in U.S.

13:40 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc., South Korea's top steelmaker, said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Australian firm to look into a lithium project in the United States.

Under the non-binding pact, POSCO and Jindalee will launch joint research on Jindalee's wholly owned McDermitt lithium project in Oregon.

POSCO will develop optimal lithium processing technologies by using samples offered by Jindalee and look into the validity of the project, according to the steelmaker.

POSCO is constructing a 43,000-ton lithium processing plant in South Korea to extract lithium from ore and used batteries. The steelmaker also plans to build similar plants in Argentina.

POSCO has been diversifying its business portfolio from steelmaking to resources supply, especially resources used for batteries.

view larger image The corporate logo of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The corporate logo of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK