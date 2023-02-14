(LEAD) Prosecution soon to decide on arrest warrant for opposition leader

(ATTN: ADDS opposition leader's comments)

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors said Tuesday they will soon decide whether to seek an arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung as part of their investigation into a high-profile development corruption scandal.

Lee, the chair of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), has been under investigation for his alleged involvement in the case that centers on allegations that a small private asset management company secured a lucrative development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and reap hefty profits.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said there is no need to resummon Lee, who was already brought in for questioning twice over the case.

Prosecutors allege Lee directly or indirectly approved dubious arrangements between the private partners and his close aides when he served as the mayor of Seongnam.

Separately, Lee is accused of wrongdoing in bribery allegations involving Seongnam's municipal football club while he served as the Seongnam mayor. The case is being investigated by the Suwon District Prosecutors Office.

Lee has denied the allegations, branding the investigation as politically motivated and orchestrated by the Yoon Suk Yeol government to remove a "political enemy." In last year's presidential election, Lee was the DP candidate running against Yoon.

After the prosecutors' announcement, Lee said he cannot understand why the prosecution is considering an arrest warrant for him.

"It is hard to understand. Did I say I will run away?" he said.



Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung

