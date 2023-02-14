Samsung Galaxy S23 breaks preorder record in S. Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its new flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones set a new preorder record on its home turf.

Preorders for the Galaxy S23 series, launched in early February, amounted to 1.09 million units, with the luxury Ultra model being the most popular.

The world's largest mobile phone maker received preorders for seven days from last Tuesday, with perks including a free storage upgrade from 256 GB to 512 GB.

Preorders for the S23 Ultra model amounted to 650,000 units, taking up 60 percent of the total, followed by the Galaxy S23 at 23 percent and the Galaxy S23 Plus at 17 percent.



This photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co., shows a Samsung shop in Seoul. The tech giant said on Feb. 6, 2023, that it will start preorders for the Galaxy S23 smartphone the following day.

The previous preorder record for the flagship S series was 1.01 million units set by the Galaxy S22 smartphones released a year ago.

Samsung presented camera capabilities at the forefront of the new premium Galaxy innovations.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a massive 200-megapixel image sensor, which Samsung said greatly improves pixel technology and image quality when shooting at night.

The sensor enables easier focus in low-light settings and a shorter shutter lag and captures more vivid color, the company said.

Samsung aims to sell 10 percent more of the latest Galaxy S series than its predecessor.

