Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korea Aerospace Industries

Korea Aerospace Industries remains in red in Q4

16:06 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 23.2 billion won (US$18.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 37.5 billion, compared with a loss of 13 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9 percent to 868.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 5.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK