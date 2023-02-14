Mongolia endorses S. Korea's World Expo bid

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Mongolia supports South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in the southern city of Busan in 2030, as it will help benefit all Asian countries in the region, its prime minister said Tuesday.

"The Mongolian government supports South Korea's push to host the 2030 World Expo," Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene said during a forum jointly organized by the business lobbies of the two countries.

"South Korea has become an economic powerhouse in the world, and the more South Korea prospers the more beneficial it will be to all Asian countries," he said at the South Korea-Mongolia Business Forum.



Oyun-Erdene was on an official five-day visit to Seoul this week for talks with his South Korean counterpart and other government officials.

Calling Busan a "hub that could connect his country to the Pacific," Oyun-Erdene expressed hope to deepen cooperation and exchanges with South Korea in business and investment.

Mongolia has been opening up its aviation industry and pushing for various projects in railroad infrastructure, areas that could be discussed for business partnerships, he noted.

Participants at the forum also discussed a range of topics of mutual interest, including supply chains in minerals and resources, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the hosts for the event.

Top government officials were among the attendees, including Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg and South Korean Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin.

The business forum took place for the first time in five years.



