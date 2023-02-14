The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) Prosecution soon to decide on arrest warrant for opposition leader

SEOUL -- Prosecutors said Tuesday they will soon decide whether to seek an arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung as part of their investigation into a high-profile development corruption scandal.

Lee, the chair of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), has been under investigation for his alleged involvement in the case that centers on allegations that a small private asset management company secured a lucrative development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and reap hefty profits.



(LEAD) Arrest warrant sought for asset firm owner in development corruption scandal

SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Tuesday for the owner of an asset management firm at the center of a high-profile development corruption scandal.

Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, is under suspicion of concealing criminal proceeds worth 34 billion won (US$26.8 million) from the lucrative urban development project from October 2021 to November 2022, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.



Rival parties agree to endorse gov't plan to launch veterans affairs ministry, body for consular services

SEOUL -- The rival parties agreed Tuesday to endorse a government reorganization plan under which the veterans affairs agency will be elevated to the ministry level and a separate body for consular services will be newly established.

Officials of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party made the joint announcement after reaching an agreement to pass the plan through the National Assembly later this month.



Court rules against wartime forced labor victim seeking damages from Japanese firm

SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Tuesday ruled against the family of a man enslaved to work for Japan during World War II in a damages suit they filed against a Japanese company.

The man, surnamed Kim, was mobilized to work at a construction site operated by Japanese company Nishimatsu Construction in North Hamgyong Province in what is now North Korea in 1942 while the entire Korean peninsula was under Japan's colonial rule, his family said.



JCS chief calls for 'bold' punishment against potential enemy provocations

SEOUL -- South Korea's top military officer called on front-line troops Tuesday to carry out a "bold" punishment against potential enemy provocations, his office said, as Seoul is striving to sharpen its deterrence against evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the call as he visited the Army's 2nd Corps for discussions on "concrete action plans to achieve a victory in a potential fight against an enemy," according to the JCS.



Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria

SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging swift support measures for quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

The resolution passed the assembly's plenary session with an endorsement of 228 of 229 seated lawmakers. One was an abstention vote.



Le Sserafim's 'Fearless' tops Japanese Oricon's monthly singles ranking

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has sat atop the Japanese Oricon's monthly singles ranking with its debut single "Fearless" in the market, the band's agency said Tuesday.

"It became the first K-pop girl group to top the ranking in four years," Source Music said in a release.



(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 3-day losing streak ahead of U.S. inflation data

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed up Tuesday ahead of the release of the United States' key inflation data. The local currency gained against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.94 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 2,465.64, as investors staged a comeback from their losing streak in the last three sessions.

