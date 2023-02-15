SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 15.



Korean-language dailies

-- Artificial intelligence is more human than humans (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 400,000 leave home amid despair; even silver lining of hope disappears (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S.-China in partnership work around IRA; Korean battery firms stabbed in back (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kakao T fined 25.7 bln won for manipulating algorithm for more cab calls (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't mulling automatic adjustment of pension, extension of payment period (Segye Times)

-- Pizza delivery costs whopping 8,000 won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Parties agree to empower veterans affairs ministry (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kakao T manipulates cab calls (Hankyoreh)

-- Mom armed with guns searches for stolen democracy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Here comes heating bill bomb again (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- K-chip act that Yoon saved is about to sink over parties' opposition (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Foreigners fitting in as regular company employees (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea hopeful of fund inflow from MSCI upgrade to developed market (Korea Herald)

-- Court ruling lets two Russian men seek refugee status in Korea (Korea Times)

(END)