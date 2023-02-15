Go to Contents
BTS' Suga to hold first individual world tour

08:19 February 15, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said Wednesday he will begin his first-ever individual world tour in April.

The rapper announced the news with detailed tour dates on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.

Starting with Belmont Park on April 26-27, the tour will take him to other parts of the United States -- Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland -- as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan.

This will be the first concert by Suga as a soloist, with his last concert as a BTS member being the one held in October in Busan to support the southeastern city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

view larger image This photo provided by BigHit Music shows the schedule for BTS rapper Suga's first world tour set to begin in April. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by BigHit Music shows the schedule for BTS rapper Suga's first world tour set to begin in April. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

