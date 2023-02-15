NCT Dream to continue world tour in Europe, U.S. this year

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Leading K-pop boy group NCT Dream will take its ongoing world tour to the United States and Europe this year, the band's agency said Wednesday.

"The Dream Show 2: In a Dream" world tour began at Seoul's Olympic Stadium in September before going to Nagoya, Yokohama and Fukuoka in Japan.

Including the four cities, the tour will involve 32 concerts in 22 cities around the world in total, according to SM Entertainment.

view larger image K-pop boy group NCT Dream is seen in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This year, the group will be performing in Osaka from Feb. 17-19 before visiting Jakarta, Bangkok and Hong Kong in March and flying to Europe for shows in London, Paris and Berlin.

The band will then head to the United States, where it will perform in seven cities -- Newark, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle.

After the European and U.S. legs, the group will return to Asia to continue the tour in Manila, Singapore, Macao and Kuala Lumpur.

More dates and cities will be added to the tour later, the agency said, with the group set to hold another concert in Seoul.

The team, which consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung, debuted in 2016 as the third subunit of K-pop supergroup NCT with its song "Chewing Gum" and has released hit songs, such as "Glitch Mode," "Beatbox," "Hot Source," "Hello Future" and "We Go Up."

The unit initially comprised members under the age of 20, but all seven members are now adults.

view larger image This image provided by SM Entertainment is an English poster showing the schedule for its K-pop group NCT Dream's ongoing world tour. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

