First lady's fan club to file complaint against 'shooting at Yoon' event organizer

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- A fan club for first lady Kim Keon Hee and a conservative civic group said Wednesday they plan to file a complaint against a liberal civic group accused of organizing a game, in which contestants shot toy arrows at photos of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, during a recent anti-Yoon rally in Seoul.

The two organs said the complaint will be submitted to the Seoul Seocho Police Station against the liberal civic group on charges of defamation and violation of a child abuse prevention law.

They argued that the arrow shooting event severely damaged the honor of the president and the first lady, and emotionally abused elementary school students by leading them to participate in the game.

The liberal civic group, whose Korean name is translated as the national committee for independent democracy and peaceful reunification, reportedly organized the "Shooting at Yoon Suk Yeol" event on the sidelines of an anti-Yoon rally around Namdaemun in central Seoul on Saturday afternoon.

People were asked to fire toy arrows at dolls with portraits of Yoon, Kim and Han attached to their faces. In the background, there was also a target with the president's face in the center and many anti-Yoon slogans.



view larger image Photos captured from Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun's Facebook page show a game, in which contestants shot toy arrows at photos of President Yoon Suk Yeol, first lady Kim Keon Hee and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, during an anti-Yoon rally in Seoul on Feb. 11, 2023. (PHOTOS NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)