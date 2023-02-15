JCS chief inspects border island unit, calls for 'overwhelming' security posture

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer instructed troops to acquire capabilities that will allow the "overwhelming" punishment of enemy forces during an inspection of a Marine Corps unit on a northwestern border island Wednesday, his office said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum gave the instruction as he led virtual discussions with senior field officers during the visit to the 6th Marine Brigade headquarters on Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea, according to the JCS.

The participants in the discussions included those from the Navy's Fleet Command, the North West Islands Defense Command and the Army's Special Warfare Command.

Kim's visit to the border island comes a day after he inspected the Army's front-line troops in the country's central region.



view larger image Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (C) and other military officers engage in security discussions during his visit to the 6th Marine Brigade headquarters on the northwestern border island of Baengnyeong on Feb. 15, 2023, in this photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

