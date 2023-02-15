The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



S. Korea to send medical team, more aid materials to Turkey: minister

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to send a new relief team, mostly composed of medical workers, to Turkey this week as well as 55 tons of aid materials, Seoul's top diplomat said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin made public the plan as he presided over an interagency meeting on ways to help the country struggling to deal with the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake.



(2nd LD) Yoon says will freeze public utility fees in first half of year

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday the government plans to freeze railroad, postal and other public utility fees in the first half of the year to help ease people's economic burdens.

Yoon announced the plan during an emergency economic and public livelihood meeting held amid a public outcry over soaring heating bills, high interest rates and rising inflation.



(LEAD) Ex-presidential aide acquitted of charges related to 2019 exit ban case

SEOUL -- A former presidential secretary for civil affairs and a former chief of the Korea Immigration Service were acquitted Wednesday of charges of orchestrating an allegedly illegal exit ban on a former vice justice minister in 2019.

The Seoul Central District Court handed out the not guilty verdict to Lee Gwang-cheol, who served as a presidential civil affairs secretary during the preceding Moon Jae-in presidency, and Cha Gyu-geun, former commissioner of the Korea Immigration Service.



(LEAD) S. Korea's Navy, Marine Corps to join Cobra Gold drills in Thailand

SEOUL -- South Korea's Navy and Marine Corps will participate in a multinational humanitarian exercise set to kick off in Thailand later this month, officials said Wednesday.

The Navy's 4,900-ton Ilchulbong landing ship, carrying some 420 personnel, departed for Thailand to join the Cobra Gold exercise slated to take place in 11 regions in the country from Feb. 28 to March 10.



(2nd LD) U.S. reaffirms ironclad commitment to security of S. Korea in bilateral talks

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the security and defense of South Korea in talks with her South Korean counterpart Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Sherman also underscored the "ironclad" U.S. commitment to providing extended deterrence in a bilateral meeting with South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, according to the ministry.



(LEAD) Seoul shares sink over 1.5 pct amid rate hike woes; won sharply down

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower Wednesday as investors assess hot U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's commentary suggesting further rate hikes to tame inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 37.74 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 2,427.90.



