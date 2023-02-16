SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 16.



Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to freeze public utility fees, increase gas support for vulnerable (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls for stabilization of public utility fees, urges breakup of oligopolies in banking, telcos (Kookmin Daily)

-- Med schools become 'black hole' in S. Korea as engineering students rush to get medical degrees (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon announces plan to freeze public utility fees in first half, pressures banking, telco industries (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls for breakup of oligopolies in banking, telcos (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea sees drop in employment in manufacturing industry (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't decides to stabilize major public utility, energy, telco fees (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea seeks to break up oligopolies in banking, telecommunications (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon urges banking, telco industries to help ease public burden (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon pressures telcos to share people's economic burden (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon calls for breakup of oligopolies in banking, telco industries (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Transportation fares frozen, utility rate hikes slowed (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea's job growth hits 2-year low as manufacturing sector sputters (Korea Herald)

-- Regulator seeks to break up oligopoly in banking industry (Korea Times)

(END)