The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(2nd LD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for opposition leader

SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday over development corruption and bribery allegations arising from his time as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul.

It marked the first time ever in South Korea that the prosecution has sought an arrest warrant for the head of the country's largest opposition party. Lee's main opposition Democratic Party has denounced the investigation as political oppression.



N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry has referred to the North Korean regime and military as an "enemy" in its new white paper, for the first time in six years, according to officials Thursday, apparently in consideration of the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

In the 2022 Defense White Paper, the ministry also described Japan as a "close neighbor" in line with Seoul's move to improve bilateral security ties and offered a new assessment on Pyongyang's growing stockpile of plutonium, a fissile material used to build nuclear bombs.



High energy prices, weak chip demand, China slump behind export fall: finance minister

SEOUL -- South Korea's extended export slump is attributable to higher energy prices, falling chip shipments and lower demand from China, the finance minister said Thursday.

"When we analyze the latest trade deficits, most of them, roughly 95 percent, are attributable to three elements, namely energy, chips and China," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said ahead of a closed-door meeting with economy-related ministers.



PM calls for effective measures to boost low birth rate

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday called for detailed and effective measures to boost the nation's falling birth rate, as massive public spending has failed to increase the population.

"In spite of many measures, the matter of low birth rate is getting worse," Han told a meeting on state affairs.



N.K. leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for housing project in Pyongyang

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a groundbreaking ceremony to build 10,000 homes in Pyongyang, the country's state media reported Thursday, part of the nation's five-year project to supply more housing.

Kim attended the ceremony for the second stage of the housing project to build 10,000 homes in Pyongyang's Hwasong district Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 13,000 on gradual downtrend

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 13,000 on Thursday, logging a marked on-week decline amid a gradual virus downtrend.

The country reported 12,519 new infection cases, including 24 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,397,720, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



PGA Tour youngster Kim Joo-hyung looks forward to 'pretty special' event with Tiger Woods

SEOUL -- Just three years ago, budding South Korean PGA Tour star Kim Joo-hyung attended the Genesis Invitational, held at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, as a fan, starstruck when he saw his idol, Tiger Woods, walk down the stairs near the putting green.

This week, Kim will be making his tournament debut at Riviera, not just as any player but as one of golf's brightest young talents. And to boot, Woods, the host of the tournament, will make his PGA Tour return.



Brave Girls disbands, leaving behind fame earned by viral success of 'Rollin'

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group Brave Girls, known for its sudden rise to fame in 2021 following the viral success of its old single "Rollin," will be disbanded Thursday, its agency said.

Brave Entertainment said the quartet will end its activities with the expiry of the four members' exclusive contracts with the company that day.



