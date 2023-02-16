Former KBO MVP Eric Thames announces retirement

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Eric Thames, the first player in South Korean baseball to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in the same season, called it quits Thursday.

Thames took to social media to announce his retirement after 14 years in pro ball, ending a globe-trotting career that took him from his native United States to Canada, Venezuela, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Thames made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011 and had a brief spell with the Seattle Mariners in 2012 before landing with the NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in 2014.



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 25, 2016, Eric Thames of the NC Dinos celebrates his solo home run against the LG Twins during the top of the fourth inning of Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The bearded, Popeye-armed slugger immediately became a fan favorite with majestic home runs and his fun-loving nature.

After a successful first KBO season with 37 home runs and 121 RBIs in 2014, Thames set the KBO on fire with a historic 40-40 campaign, with 47 home runs and 40 steals, in 2015. He also won the batting title with a .381 average, while posting a ridiculous .497 on-base percentage and a .790 slugging percentage. Thames won the regular season MVP award.

He followed that up with another 40-homer season in 2016, and then returned to the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers. He belted out his big league career-high 31 homers for the Brewers, becoming one of the early success stories for American players who used the KBO stint as a launching pad back to the big leagues.

Thames visited South Korea during the Dinos' postseason run in 2017 to cheer on his former teammates and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Thames last played in the majors for the Washington Nationals in 2020 but was slowed down by injuries over the recent years.



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 20, 2017, former NC Dinos slugger Eric Thames throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason against the Doosan Bears at Masan Stadium in Changwon, 380 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

"From contemplating retirement, to signing with NC. It all happened within a few days in 2013," Thames wrote on his Instagram page. "I had no idea that I'd fall in love with a country as fast as I did. Definitely did not have any idea how much fun playing in the KBO would be. I trained as hard as I could to give you all reason to cheer.

"Thank you very much for embracing me and the Dinos. Regardless of whatever KBO team you cheer for, I love you all!" Thames said. "I will always visit Korea, and when you see me, do not hesitate to say hi!"

Thames is the second former KBO MVP to retire this winter, joining former Doosan Bears ace Josh Lindblom, the 2019 MVP.

