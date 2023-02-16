Pain free after ankle injury, S. Korean first baseman training at full speed

TUCSON, United States, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Only months removed from a serious ankle injury that appeared to put his career in jeopardy, South Korean first baseman Park Byung-ho trained at full speed Wednesday in preparation for the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Park did baserunning drills at max speed with the rest of the national team on the first day of the WBC training camp at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, further erasing concerns about his health going into the big tournament next month.



view larger image South Korean first baseman Park Byung-ho plays catch during a practice session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park suffered torn ligaments in his right ankle after jamming his foot against the second base bag during a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season game for the KT Wiz last September. Multiple doctors had told Park he would have to undergo surgery to extend his playing career.

Not wanting to miss too much time during the Wiz's stretch drive, Park opted for rehab. He made an improbable return to the field late in the regular season, though he was limited to designated-hitting duties.

Even after the season ended, Park's health remained a question mark. He was left off South Korea's 50-man, preliminary roster in November.

However, Park's rehab picked up considerable pace in the offseason, to a point where national team manager Lee Kang-chul, who also runs the Wiz, felt confident enough to put Park on the final, 30-man WBC roster.

Park provided further proof Wednesday that he will be ready for the tournament.



view larger image South Korean first baseman Park Byung-ho makes a turn at second base during a practice session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Honestly, I was quite worried about my health, as much as other people," Park said Tuesday. "But I gained some confidence because I didn't experience any issues after doing fielding drills with the Wiz. I will try to keep building up over the next couple of weeks."

South Korea's first Pool B game at the WBC is March 9 against Australia at Tokyo Dome.

"I want to reward people who've shown faith in me," Park added. "I want to make sure I don't get taken out of the game because of baserunning."

At this point, South Korea would gladly take even a compromised version of Park. He and his Wiz teammate Kang Baek-ho are the only two with extensive experience at first base, with left fielder Kim Hyun-soo also able to handle the bag if necessary. This was after the Pittsburgh Pirates decided not to let their Korean first baseman Choi Ji-man play at the WBC, citing his elbow operation from November.



view larger image South Korean first baseman Park Byung-ho (R) takes part in a fielding drill during a practice session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

