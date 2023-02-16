World Taekwondo to lift ban on Russian athletes in April

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The world governing body of taekwondo could lift its ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus as early as April, its South Korean chief said Thursday.

Choue Chung-won, head of the Seoul-based World Taekwondo (WT), reiterated his organization's support of a recent announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with regard to Russian and Belarusian athletes.

In January, the IOC hinted at keeping doors open for athletes for those two countries to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutrals, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Belarus' assistance in the process. The IOC highlighted the need to "respect the rights of all athletes to be treated without any discrimination" and also noted, "Governments must not decide which athletes can participate in which competition and which athletes cannot."



view larger image World Taekwondo President Choue Chung-won speaks during a press conference at his Seoul office on Feb. 16, 2023, in this photo provided by the WT. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Earlier this month, the WT offered its full support for the IOC's position at its Extraordinary Council Meeting in Bangkok. And Choue reaffirmed that position at a press briefing in Seoul on Thursday.

"The IOC will have more specific discussions on the issue at the Executive Committee meeting at the end of March," Choue said. "Depending on the results, we will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in WT competitions starting in April."

The WT had previously banned athletes from the two countries.

Choue, on the other hand, opposed Russian and Belarusian participation in the Asian Games, as recently decided by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The OCA faced backlash for unilaterally inviting the European countries without prior consultation with its membership.

"I don't think other Asian countries would want this and the WT is also against this," Choue said. "If athletes from the two countries who need world ranking points can participate in WT events, then they won't have to go to the Asian Games."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)