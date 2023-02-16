Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #convenience store #Chinese hacking

Convenience store chain shuts down website due to alleged Chinese cyberattacks

18:08 February 16, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- CU, one of South Korea's leading convenience store chains, temporarily shut down its official website Thursday, due to alleged cyberattacks by Chinese hackers.

CU, operated by BGF Retail Co., said it blocked access to its website after detecting the hacking attempts.

The consumer data is managed in a separate system, CU said.

Local IT and retail sources said the cybercrime was committed by Xiaoqiying, a Chinese hacking group that had also attacked a dozen South Korean institutions last month. CU was one of Xiaoqiying's five latest targets, they added.

CU said the police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency are probing the case.

view larger image This captured image shows the website of CU shut down following alleged cyberattacks by Chinese hackers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This captured image shows the website of CU shut down following alleged cyberattacks by Chinese hackers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK