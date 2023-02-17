SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee; Lee denounces politically motivated probe (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung for alleged embezzlement, bribery (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for main opposition leader for 1st time (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for main opposition leader for 1st time (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for main opposition leader for 1st time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for main opposition leader for 1st time (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-myung over alleged embezzlement related to Daejang-dong scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Small and midsized companies adopt 'golden parachute' arrangements to protect managerial rights (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small companies violate 52-hour workweek rule to meet contract deadlines (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Arrest warrant sought for DP chairman Lee (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for DP chairman in corruption scandal (Korea Herald)
-- Arrest warrant sought for main opposition leader (Korea Times)
