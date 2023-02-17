Go to Contents
S. Korean minister attends summit of Caribbean leaders

11:17 February 17, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- A senior South Korean official attended a summit of leaders from Caribbean nations and proposed a minister-level forum between Seoul and the 15-member trade bloc later this year, Seoul officials said Friday.

The proposal was made as Bang Moon-kyu, South Korea's minister for government policy coordination, attended the summit of Caribbean Community member nations as a special envoy of President Yoon Suk Yeol, in the Bahamas, Bang's office said in a statement.

During the summit, Bang proposed a minister-level forum with Caribbean nations in the second half of this year in Seoul, it said.

Bang also proposed a regular communication body with the Caribbean Community, also known as CARICOM, it said.

South Korea is willing to strengthen cooperation with Caribbean nations in the fields of digital government, climate change, energy and food security, according to the statement.

On the sidelines of the summit, Bang asked some Caribbean nations to support South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan, it said.

view larger image Bang Moon-kyu (R), South Korea's minister for government policy coordination, holds bilateral talks with Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on the sidelines of the summit of Caribbean Community member nations on Feb. 15, 2023, in this photo provided by Bang's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Bang Moon-kyu (R), South Korea's minister for government policy coordination, holds bilateral talks with Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on the sidelines of the summit of Caribbean Community member nations on Feb. 15, 2023, in this photo provided by Bang's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

