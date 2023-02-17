EXO's Kai to drop new EP next month

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Kai, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will put out a new individual EP, "Rover," next month, the group's management agency said Friday.

The six-track album is scheduled to be released March 13, SM Entertainment said, without elaborating on the details of the album.

His last release as a soloist was his second EP, "Peaches," in November 2021.

Kai, who debuted in 2012 as the main dancer of EXO, has gained popularity for his dance skills and solid performance. He is also the main dancer of SuperM, a project group managed by the same agency. He made his solo debut with his first EP, "Kai," in 2020.



