N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills

12:50 February 17, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea warned Friday it would take "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" should South Korea and the United States press ahead with their planned combined military drills.

A spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry issued the warning as Seoul and Washington plan to stage their combined springtime Freedom Shield exercise set to take place next month.

"In case the U.S. and South Korea carry into practice their already-announced plan for military drills which the DPRK, with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for an aggression war, they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
