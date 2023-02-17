The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills

SEOUL -- North Korea warned Friday it would take "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" should South Korea and the United States press ahead with their planned combined military drills.

A spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry issued the warning as Seoul and Washington plan to stage their combined springtime Freedom Shield exercise set to take place next month.

U.S. moving to unveil guidelines on EV battery tax credits under IRA next month: S. Korean official

WASHINGTON -- The United States plans to release additional information on the provision of tax credits for new electric vehicle (EV) purchases next month as scheduled, South Korea's visiting Industry Vice Minister Jang Young-jin said Thursday.

Jang arrived in Washington on Wednesday for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, on a wide range of issues, including the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

(LEAD) Economic slowdown to continue on slumping exports, higher inflation: finance ministry

SEJONG -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday the country's economy has slowed amid higher inflation and sluggish exports.

"South Korea's inflation remains at a high plateau, and domestic consumption recovery is slowing down. A persistent slump in exports and deteriorating business sentiment indicate an economic downturn," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise next week against N. Korean nuke threats

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will stage a combined military exercise at the Pentagon next week under the scenario of nuclear use by North Korea, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.

Led by the allies' Deterrence Strategy Committee, the discussion-based table-top exercise (TTX) is set to take place Wednesday (local time), according to the ministry.

SM founder's suspected offshore tax evasion can never happen, says Hybe CEO

SEOUL -- Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse that is trying to become the largest shareholder of its rival SM Entertainment, once again tried to dispel concerns over suspected offshore tax evasion by SM founder Lee Soo-man on Friday, calling it "a scenario that can never occur."

On Thursday, SM's co-CEO Lee Sung-soo claimed in a YouTube video that the founder Lee established a Hong Kong-based company in 2019 to evade taxes and has taken 6 percent of SM's business dealings with overseas labels through the company, amid a deepening management dispute between the two sides.

Yoon orders thorough crackdown on rental scams

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for thoroughly cracking down on home rental scams amid a surge in their numbers, his office said Friday.

Yoon was briefed Thursday on the government's efforts to clamp down on scams involving the "jeonse" rental system, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

(News Focus) Free subway rides for seniors under hot debate again amid aging society

SEOUL -- A typical day for 66-year-old Hwang Se-ja begins with riding a city train from her house in the small town of Yangpyeong, 45 kilometers outside of Seoul, to her daughter's house in the capital city's downtown to babysit her young grandchildren during the day.

The 80-minute trip -- which requires a ride on the Gyeongui–Jungang Line cutting through Gyeeonggi Province surrounding the capital city and a transfer to a underground subway line at the bustling Cheongnyangni Station in central Seoul -- is all free of charge, thanks to South Korea's mobility policy that offers free rides for all people aged 65 and older.

