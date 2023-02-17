SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

(2nd LD) N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry has referred to the North Korean regime and military as an "enemy" in its new white paper, for the first time in six years, according to officials Thursday, apparently in consideration of the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

In the 2022 Defense White Paper, the ministry also described Japan as a "close neighbor" in line with Seoul's move to improve bilateral security ties and offered a new assessment on Pyongyang's growing stockpile of plutonium, a fissile material used to build nuclear bombs.



S. Korean gov't ordered to compensate man kidnapped from N. Korea 67 yrs ago

SEOUL -- A Seoul court has ordered the government to compensate an 86-year-old man from North Korea who was abducted by a South Korean spy right after the 1950-53 Korean War, legal sources said Wednesday.

In 1956, Kim Ju-sam was abducted by the South Korean agent at his home in the North's Hwanghae Province. Kim then was detained at an Air Force base and worked without pay for four years.



S. Korean ministry says N. Korea's food shortages apparently worsening

SEOUL -- North Korea's food shortages appear to be worsening, South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday, amid a news report that the North has recently cut rations to the military.

The North has acknowledged the seriousness of its food shortages as it has called agricultural development a "very urgent" task for this year, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.



Ministry reviewing local association's N. Korean visit bid over separated families

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it is reviewing whether to approve an application by a local association to visit North Korea over the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Inter-Korean Separated Family Association on Friday submitted a document seeking government approval for a plan by its members to visit the North, after receiving an invitation from a North Korean organization, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.

