Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 13 -- N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA

Ministry reviewing local association's N. Korean visit bid over separated families

14 -- China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary

N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time

15 -- N. Korean leader calls for strong defense power in meeting with army activists

16 -- N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper

N.K. leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for housing project in Pyongyang

17 -- N. Korea cracks down on grain trade at markets, food supply likely disrupted: Seoul ministry

N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills

