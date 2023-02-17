The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'Freedom Shield' exercise next month

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will hold a regular springtime combined military exercise next month under "realistic" scenarios reflecting North Korea's nuclear and other threats, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.

In a briefing to the National Assembly's defense committee, the ministry said the 11-day Freedom Shield (FS) exercise is scheduled to proceed without a break, alongside concurrent large-scale field drills, including the Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise. It is to be preceded by a four-day crisis management exercise.



(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills

SEOUL -- North Korea warned Friday that South Korea and the United States will face "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" should they press ahead with their planned combined military drills.

A spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry issued the warning as Seoul and Washington plan to stage their combined springtime Freedom Shield exercise in the coming weeks.



Yoon asks for report on labor unions' accounting practices

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the labor minister on Friday to report back to him on the accounting practices of labor unions, saying transparent accounting is the starting point for labor union reform, his office said.

Yoon was briefed during a meeting with his senior secretaries earlier in the day on the refusal of some labor unions to disclose their account books, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.



(LEAD) DP leader slams Yoon gov't as 'prosecution dictatorship' over arrest warrant

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Friday lashed out at President Yoon Suk Yeol a day after the prosecution sought an arrest warrant for him, saying the administration should use its power to rein in price hikes hurting ordinary people rather than focusing on arresting him.

Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, also claimed during a party meeting that South Korea's "democracy and the rule of law is being ruthlessly trampled on by the sword blades of the Yoon Suk Yeol prosecutor dictatorship regime."



Opposition parties railroad pro-labor bill through parliamentary agenda coordination committee

SEOUL -- A contentious pro-labor bill passed through a parliamentary agenda coordination committee Friday as opposition parties moved step-by-step forward with the bill that calls for restricting damages suits aimed at suppressing industrial action and guaranteeing the bargaining rights of indirectly hired workers.

The main opposition Democratic Party and the minor opposition Justice Party passed the revision to the Trade Union And Labor Relations Adjustment Act through the agenda coordination committee under the labor and environment committee amid protest from the ruling People Power Party (PPP).



Indonesia to boost partnership with S. Korea on 50th anniv. of diplomatic ties: envoy

SEOUL -- Indonesia's top envoy in South Korea on Friday stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed Jakarta's continued commitment to a joint fighter development project, as the two sides mark the 50th anniversary this year of forging diplomatic ties.

"The anniversary of 50 years of Indonesia-Korea friendship is very important and will become a remarkable story among the two countries," Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto said during a press briefing at his official residence in Seoul. "On the other side, this celebration can also be a critical juncture for the two nations to reflect upon its 50 years of friendship and define approaches to enhance cooperation for the coming decades."



New S. Korean relief team arrives in quake-hit Turkey

SEOUL -- A new team of South Korean relief workers arrived in Turkey on Friday to help the country reeling from the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

A military transport aircraft carrying the country's second relief team arrived at the Adana Airport at 6 a.m. (local time). The 21-member team consists of medical workers, diplomats and personnel from aid agencies.



(LEAD) Seoul shares fall nearly 1 pct amid rate woes

SEOUL -- Seoul shares finished lower Friday on concerns over further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 24.27 points, or 0.98 percent, to close at 2,451.21. The main index fell 0.74 percent from a week earlier.



