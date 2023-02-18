Biden committed to adequate representation of AAPI communities: spokesperson

By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Joe Biden is committed to making his administration more diverse with proportionate representation of minority groups, namely Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, a White House spokesperson said Friday.
About 14 percent of those appointed by the president so far have been people who identify themselves as Asian-Americans, Pacific Islanders or Native Hawaiians, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
"This is a president that has made a priority to make sure that he has an administration that looks like the country and that is incredibly diverse and historically diverse," she told a daily press briefing.
"So that is a commitment that he's going to continue to make," she added.
Her remarks follow reports that the president may nominate Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su, an Asian-American, to head the labor department.
Jean-Pierre said she is "not going to get into who is on the president's shortlist (of nominees) or not," when asked.
"But I do want to address the fact that we recognize that it is a priority for the AAPI community and we are proud that through our work with members of Congress and stakeholders, we have made the most diverse administration ever," she added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)