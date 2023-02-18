S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall under 11,000

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 11,000 on Saturday amid a gradual slowdown in new infections.

The country reported 10,718 new cases, including 26 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,419,297, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

It marked a decline from the 11,436 cases Friday, while the comparable figure a week earlier was 12,805.

The KDCA reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19, putting the death toll at 33,844.

The number of critically ill patients came to 213, down three from a day earlier.

The country's caseload has been on a steady decline despite concerns over an uptick following the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month.



view larger image This file photo, taken Jan. 24, 2023, shows medical workers in blue protective gowns at a COVID-19 screening center in Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

