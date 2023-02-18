Go to Contents
Ive preparing to drop 1st studio album in April

15:52 February 18, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Girl group Ive is working on its first full-length album with a goal of releasing it in April, the group's agency, Starship Entertainment, said Saturday.

The group that consists of six members -- An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young, Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo —- debuted in December 2021 with the single "Eleven." It has achieved stardom as the song and its two follow-up singles, "Love Dive" and "After Like," became megahits.

Ive won both a rookie award and the grand prize at a major domestic yearend music awards ceremony last year.

"Love Dive," in particular, topped the yearly song chart of Melon, the country's largest music streaming platform, for the year.

"As it received a lot of love last year, the group is working hard to fill each track of the full-length album to repay the love," the agency said.

view larger image K-pop girl group Ive is seen in this photo provided by Starship Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop girl group Ive is seen in this photo provided by Starship Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

