N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

17:42 February 18, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the second such launch this year.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide details immediately.

The North previously fired a short-range ballistic missile on Jan. 1.

The latest launch came a day after the North protested the convening of a U.N. Security Council meeting earlier this week, and warned that the South and the United States will face "unprecedentedly" strong counteractions should they press ahead with their planned combined military drills.

view larger image This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

