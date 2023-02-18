(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 1 long-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with additional info; RECASTS headline, lead)

By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Saturday, according to South Korea's military.

The North's second ballistic missile provocation this year came as the South and the United States plan to hold a joint military training next week against Pyongyang's potential use of nuclear weapons.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 5:22 p.m. and that the missile, fired at a lofted angle, flew some 900 kilometers.

It did not give other details, saying the intelligence authorities of the South and the United States are conducting a detailed analysis on the missile's specifics.



view larger image This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The North previously fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November last year.

"The North's long-range ballistic missile launch this time is an act of significant provocation that harms peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters

It also called the launch a "clear" violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and urged the North to immediately stop such a provocative act.

"While tracking and monitoring related movements in close cooperation with the U.S. in preparation against the possibility of additional provocations, our military will maintain a firm readiness posture capable of responding overwhelmingly to any North Korean provocations," the JCS said.

The North's foreign ministry stated Friday that the country will take "unprecedentedly persistent and strong" counteractions should the allies press ahead with their plans to stage combined military drills.

They are scheduled to conduct a table-top exercise at the Pentagon next week under the scenario of nuclear use by the North. They are also scheduled to hold the regular springtime Freedom Shield (FS) exercise next month.

The FS exercise is set to take place alongside concurrent large-scale field drills in line with the allies' push to strengthen the scope and scale of their joint military exercises.

With the latest missile launch, some observers here said, the North might be protesting at the South's labeling of its regime and military as an "enemy" in its updated defense white paper made public earlier this week.

The North fired at least 70 ballistic missiles, including eight ICBMs, last year alone, the most in a single year.

