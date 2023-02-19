(LEAD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM on lofted angle

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details, meeting of S. Korea, U.S., Japanese top diplomats; ADDS photos)

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday it had fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on a lofted angle in a "sudden launching" drill aimed at ensuring the country's powerful nuclear deterrent.

"The drill was suddenly organized without previous notice under an emergency firepower combat standby order given at dawn of February 18," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.

The missile was launched at an international airport in Pyongyang in the afternoon, with a unit of the Missile General Bureau mobilized, it added.

It flew 989 kilometers for 4,015 seconds at an apogee of 5,768.5 km and landed in international waters of the East Sea, according to the KCNA.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 19, 2023, shows the North's firing of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on a lofted angle the previous day.

It marked the North's first ICBM launch since it fired a Hwasong-17 ICBM in November last year.

The North cited "miliary threats" of the United States and South Korea which are "getting serious to the extent that can not be overlooked," and it ordered all military units in charge of missile operations to thoroughly maintain combat readiness posture, the KCNA said.

The North's latest missile launch, its second missile provocation this year, came after it warned Friday the country will take "unprecedentedly persistent and strong" counteractions if Seoul and Washington press ahead with their planned combined military exercises.

The allies are scheduled to conduct a table-top exercise at the Pentagon next week against the North's potential use of nuclear weapons. They also plan to hold the regular springtime Freedom Shield (FS) exercise next month, alongside concurrent large-scale field drills.

In a separate statement, Kim Yo-jong, a sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, also said that the North will take "very powerful and overwhelming" response to any hostile acts against Pyongyang.

"(The U.S.) should stop all the actions posing threats to the security of our state and refuse to tarnish the DPRK's dignity, always thinking twice for its own future security," she said in the English-language statement. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

She also reaffirmed that the North has "no intention to stand face to face" with the South.

Observers here raise the possibility of the regime test-firing a solid-fuel ICBM in addition to an attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit.

Meanwhile, the top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan had an emergency meeting in Munich on Friday (local time) on the sidelines of an international security conference.

They condemned the North's latest provocation and vowed their close operation in dealing with Pyongyang's threats.

"North Korea will face more powerful sanctions by the international community. We urge the North to immediately stop its provocations and return to denuclearization talks," South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 9, 2023, shows the North showcasing Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade held at Kim Il Sung Square the previous day to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces.

